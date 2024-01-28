Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

'A danger to all': 'Reckless' rider busted doing 160km around racetrack

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated January 29 2024 - 8:22am, first published January 28 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"A DANGER to all" is how a man was described in open court after he was busted reaching high speeds around Mount Panorama.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.