Splashing good time had by all on a hot Saturday at Bathurst Aqua Park

SUNNY skies and hot temperatures: the perfect conditions for an afternoon out on the water.
That was exactly what people were seeking out when they turned up to Bathurst Aqua Park on Saturday, January 13, 2024.
The temperature got to a top of 31 degrees that day and people were eager to splash around in the water and test themselves on the challenge aqua park obstacles.
They had to walk, climb and slide their way around the inflatable equipment, drawing plenty of laughs and cheers along the way.
It was a welcomed change at Chifley Dam, which reopened to water-related activities in early January after a one-month closure due to a blue green algae outbreak.
But, with the water clear again, the crowds were back.
Scroll through our gallery to see some of the faces spotted at the aqua park.
