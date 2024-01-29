Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

'Bad blood' fuels dramatic evening with one man punched, another arrested

By Court Reporter
Updated January 29 2024 - 3:28pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"BAD BLOOD" has been put to a court as context to an evening that saw one man punched and another arrested.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.