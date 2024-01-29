'Bad blood' fuels dramatic evening with one man punched, another arrested

"BAD BLOOD" has been put to a court as context to an evening that saw one man punched and another arrested.
Luke Callum McFarlane, 24, of Browning Street, Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on January 17, 2024 to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
McFarlane was at a home in Mitchell around 10pm on January 2, 2024 when he got into an argument with the victim, court papers said.
After some back and forth arguing, McFarlane walked over to where the victim was standing and punched them in the mouth.
McFarlane then pinned the victim to the ground.
A witness tried to pull the pair apart but they fell over. Then, the victim called police.
McFarlane, who had left the home by police arrived, went to Bathurst Police Station about 11.50pm that night and was arrested.
McFarlane's solicitor Evan Dowd submitted to the court that there was "clearly bad blood" between the men, and that there had been a degree of provocation.
Magistrate Lisa Stapleton said while it was "not the worst case, so Mr McFarlane won't be going to jail", it was still a serious matter.
McFarlane was placed on a conditional release order (with conviction) for one year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.