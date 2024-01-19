Will we ever see a new life for gasworks?

IT'S hard to know whether daily air monitoring at the old gasworks on Russell Street will hasten or delay any transformation of the long-time industrial eyesore.
On the one hand, the monitoring - required by the Environment Protection Authority after an elevated reading for asbestos fibres in mid-November - is at least a sign of activity after years of the site lying idle and ignored.
As well, the monitoring would not have been required had Crown Lands (which owns the site) not begun the long, laborious process of investigating the sprawling location.
On the other hand, the concern about asbestos underscores just what a task awaits any organisation - or anyone - taking over the site one day.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole has talked previously about a "first step towards repurposing this historic industrial icon and turning it into an asset that the community can once again look on with pride".
But it's going to take time and deep pockets to get to that repurposing stage and each unfortunate discovery is only going to require those pockets to be a bit deeper.
The old TAFE building in William Street, remember, is of a similar scale (without the legacy of pollution) and has struggled to find a suitable suitor over many years (though there was some potentially good news on this front just before Christmas).
Gas company Jemena - which has never operated the gasworks in Russell Street, only acquired the lease there as part of a broader transaction and has faced trouble with vandalism in the past - has made no secret of its desire to return the site to Crown Lands.
That desire will no doubt have grown with the mid-November asbestos fibre readings and the EPA's subsequent requirement for daily air monitoring.
In a city known for its history and diverse skyline, it would be nice to think that the former gasworks would one day be a feature rather than an embarrassment; a talking point rather than a post-apocalyptic blight.
One day, perhaps, fine diners will be gazing out over the lights of Bathurst from a restaurant called Cooking With Gas that sits atop the remediated, completely cleaned-up Russell Street site.
They'll be clinking glasses and remarking to each other that they can't believe they are enjoying a lovely meal on what was once an industrial hellscape.
Stranger things have happened. Machattie Park, remember, once housed the city's jail.
