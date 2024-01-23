Summer fun and birthday celebrations galore at Bathurst Aqua Park

THERE were plenty of people out enjoying Bathurst Aqua Park on January 14, 2024.
The recreational facility recently reopened after a one-month closure due to blue green algae, and people were loving the chance to get back out on the inflatables.
For those who had yet to attend for the 2023-24 season, there were some new things to try out in the park compared to the previous year.
While many people went to the aqua park to test themselves on the obstacles or just to cool off on a hot day, for others, it was the setting of their birthday celebrations.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow spotted several people who were out celebrating their birthday at the park with family and friends on January 14.
