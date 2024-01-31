'It wasn't serious': Woman hits man as they argue on drive around town

A WOMAN who hit a driver mid-argument has told a court, through her solicitor, that she is now addressing her issues.
Breanna Maree Fisk, 18, of Glanmire Lane, Glanmire was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on January 17, 2024 after she previously pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault.
Court documents state the victim was driving through the Bathurst CBD with Fisk about 12.30pm on December 4, 2023 when they began to argue.
A person who was travelling behind them called police and said they could see a female passenger - Fisk - "aggressively" assaulting a driver.
Soon after, the victim stopped the vehicle and walked away.
Fisk was then seen to follow the person in the car.
Court papers say police arrived on scene and spoke with both the victim and Fisk.
The victim explained Fisk had hit them on the arm but "it wasn't serious".
Fisk then said to police that she had grabbed the victim on the arm and tried to hug them as they drove.
Fisk later went to Bathurst Police Station, where she was arrested.
Magistrate Lisa Stapleton made a point of mentioning in open court that "four months into adult life, there's physical violence" from Fisk.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Usman Naveed submitted that his client was "focused on addressing issues" from the moment she was charged.
"I accept this was out of character for her," Ms Stapleton said.
Fisk was placed on a conditional release order (without conviction) for 12 months.
