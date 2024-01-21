DV workshop to teach how to safely support yourself or others in a crisis

LIFELINE Central West is hosting a free workshop to educate community members and front line workers on how to respond to domestic violence (DV).
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The workshop, DV alert, will be held at the Bathurst RSL Club on Monday, January 22.
The main goal of the event is to highlight the ways those directly and indirectly dealing with a domestic violence situation can safely support themselves and others.
It will also provide a wealth of information and knowledge as to how to navigate such a difficult situation, with take-home materials available.
DV-alert is led by experienced trainers who are dedicated to reducing violence against women and their children.
It will provide a safe space for people to learn, connect with others, and feel empowered to respond confidently in crisis, and will provide any necessary referrals for those in need.
Some of the education on the day will focus on the different signs and forms of abuse that constitute domestic violence, and the cycle of control that may be caused as a result of these forms of abuse.
The latest figures from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) prove that there has been a dramatic increase in court-issued domestic violence orders in the region over the past five years.
BOCSAR statistics show that the Local Court issued 470 domestic AVOs in Bathurst Regional local government area from July 2022 to June 2023, compared to 350 during the previous time period.
On a per capita basis, courts issued 1226.9 domestic AVOs per 100,000 people living in Bathurst Regional, well above the state average of 560.
These statistics are amplified by the rates of reported DV in Bathurst, which are among the highest instances state wide.
Bathurst recently recorded 760.5 incidents per 100,000 population, compared to an average of 420.3 for NSW.
To register for the DV Alert workshop, visit dvalert.org.au, and for further enquiries contact, training.dvalert@lifeline.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.