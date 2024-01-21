Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

DV workshop to teach how to safely support yourself or others in a crisis

January 21 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

LIFELINE Central West is hosting a free workshop to educate community members and front line workers on how to respond to domestic violence (DV).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.