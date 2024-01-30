Man says he wasn't driven around in a stolen car, but police found footage

BEING driven around in a stolen car has come at a cost for a 44-year-old man.
Eamon Brolly of Rankin Street, Bathurst was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on January 17, 2024 of being carried in a stolen car.
According to court documents, a person allegedly stole a white Kia Sportage from Findex in Bathurst around 6.30am on December 3, 2023 before they picked up Brolly.
The co-accused drove to the Armada Bathurst Shopping Centre with Brolly, who was later seen on CCTV footage getting out of the vehicle.
Police were patrolling the Bathurst area when they saw Brolly about 3.30am on December 5 at the intersection of Durham and George Street.
He was asked about the stolen vehicle, but Brolly told officers he hadn't been in a car.
After being shown a still image from the CCTV, he then admitted to being in the vehicle.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Magistrate Lisa Stapleton read the charge against Brolly aloud in open court before she found the matter proved in his absence.
Ms Stapleton noted this was Brolly's first offence, before she fined him $550.
