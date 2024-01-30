Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Man says he wasn't driven around in a stolen car, but police found footage

By Court Reporter
Updated January 30 2024 - 2:10pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BEING driven around in a stolen car has come at a cost for a 44-year-old man.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.