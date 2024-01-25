Beat the Heat: Did we see you at the Manning Aquatic Centre this weekend?

Finding ways to entertain the kids on holidays while also getting out of the sun can be tricky, but the Manning Aquatic Centre in Bathurst was a popular outlet for locals and visitors alike.
There was quite a crowd hitting to pool on the weekend. From birthday parties, friends visiting from out of town, or just a cool off after lunch.
The Western Advocate was there throughout the weekend to capture some of the action hitting the water, all of which can be found in the gallery above.
With the holidays coming to the close and back to school season upon us, what are your strategies for keeping the kids entertained in the holidays?
