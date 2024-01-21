Western Advocatesport
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Rugby's hopes of a late BOIDC finals push are alive

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated January 21 2024 - 11:31am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DREAMS of another Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket finals appearance remain alive for Rugby Union after their 46 run win over Bathurst City.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

More from sports
Mutton finishes at the top of a big Saturday field
Rob Shannon keeps a close eye on his tee shot during Saturday's round at the Bathurst Golf Club. Picture by Phil Blatch.
The latest news from the Bathurst Golf Club.
Bathurst Golf Club
No comments

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.