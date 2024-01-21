A man has been flown to Westmead Hospital after accidental shooting

A MAN has been flown by helicopter to Westmead Hospital in Sydney, after a serious firearm incident, where he was accidentally shot in the leg.
Emergency services were called to a property in Coolah, near Muswellbrook, at approximately 10:15am on Saturday, January 20, after reports of an incident involving an unintentional gunshot wound.
At the property, located roughly 240 kilometres from Bathurst, officers from the Orana Mid Western Police District attended the scene, and found that a 34-year-old man had been shot in the leg.
At the scene, he was treated for his injuries by Ambulance paramedics before being transported via helicopter to Westmead.
It is understood that he was transported while in a serious, but stable condition.
At this stage, it is unclear as to the circumstances surrounding the incident, thus, officers with the Orana Mid Western Police District have established a crime scene on the property.
An investigation is also underway, to establish the incidences surrounding the occurrence.
