A man has been flown to Westmead Hospital after accidental shooting

Updated January 21 2024 - 1:13pm, first published 1:10pm
A MAN has been flown by helicopter to Westmead Hospital in Sydney, after a serious firearm incident, where he was accidentally shot in the leg.

