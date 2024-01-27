Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

How does a Burraga boy find himself in Scotland's far north? Through shear hard work

MW
By Matt Watson
January 27 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst district shearer Brian Press in Scotland's north in 2019.
Bathurst district shearer Brian Press in Scotland's north in 2019.

BATHURST'S Brian Press knew there'd be travel involved when he first took up the shearing handpiece many decades ago.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.