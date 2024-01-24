Who did we see among the Sea of Sound spectators at BMEC?

THERE were events at Mount Panorama, Kings Parade, and even across suburban streets, but the Bathurst Sea of Sound ticketed events were held from a different venue entirely.
The Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) hosted six events for the weekend festival, which was held from Friday, January 19 to Sunday, January 21.
The first of these events at BMEC was Where Song Began, in which talented duo Anthony Albrecht and Simone Slattery celebrated songbirds in an immersive soundscape.
Approximately 60 people attended the event, which included music spanning the course of 300 years, and which was accompanied by a film of evocative visual projections of several bird species.
The festival also included a community choir session performing during the Sunrise on Wahluu event, as well as a harp circle and performances by Central West artists at Reckless Brewing Co.
A Western Advocate representative headed to BMEC ahead of the Where Song Began event and captured some of the smiling faces.
