Name a better way to start the day: Who we spotted with a cafe coffee

IT'S no secret that Bathurst has an array of popular cafes. No-matter where you go in town, a freshly brewed coffee is always within reach.
Whether you're in Kelso grabbing a brew and bite at the Hen and Bow Espresso Bar, or in the centre of town enjoying a cup of Joe from Country Cofee, everyone has their favourite coffee spot.
And, there were plenty of people getting their caffeine hit on the morning of Saturday, January 20.
People packed into Cafe Viva to enjoy the sunshine and good times, there were those satisfying their coffee cravings at Crema on George, and those enjoying delicious drinks at Doppio.
Annies Ice Cream Parlour was also a popular place to be, proving perfect for parents who were after a hot beverage while treating their kids to some cold ice-cream.
A Western Advocate representative stopped at a few cafes over the weekend, and spotted some of the bright-eyed and bushy-tailed residents who were up bright and early for a fresh brew.
