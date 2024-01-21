Track to town makes return in 2024 to kickstart big week of action

An iconic part of the Bathurst 12 Hour weekend, Track to Town returns on Thursday February 15 and will officially commence a busy fortnight of on and off-track activities at Mount Panorama and the CBD.
The full 12 Hour field will travel in convoy from the track to the Bathurst Courthouse, where fans will have the opportunity to meet with local and international drivers.
Among the confirmed drivers are Valentino Rossi, Chaz Mostert, Craig Lowndes, Paul Tracy, Cam Waters, Broc Feeney, Will Brown, Thomas Randle and Jamie Whincup.
Cars will park on Russell Street before a signing session with all drivers takes place until 1pm.
The 12 Hour on-track program includes support events from the Combined Sedans and Group S Historic Sports Cars categories as well as key on-track demonstration sessions.
The Ford SuperVan will take to Mount Panorama on Friday and Saturday with sports car legend Roman Dumas behind the wheel.
The battle for victory in Australia's International enduro kicks off on Friday with four 40-mintue practice sessions, including two dedicated sessions for bronze-ranked drivers.
Saturday will see a pair of one-hour practice sessions set the tone before the field rolls out for qualifying at 12:40pm local time.
The two sessions will then determine grid positions 11 onwards, with the 10 quickest cars then progressing to the battle for the iconic Allan Simonsen Pole Award later that afternoon.
An all-driver autograph session will also be a highlight of Saturday's program, commencing at 3pm local time behind the team garages in the paddock area.
The race itself kicks off at the now traditional 5:45am on Sunday morning, with the iconic first stanza of the race to be run in the early dawn prior to the 6:39am sunrise.
