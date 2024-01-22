SECOND UPDATE: Logging truck fire led to O'Connell Road closure

NOON UPDATE
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
A NUMBER of local Rural Fire Service brigades attended a truck fire this morning that closed the O'Connell Road south of Bathurst.
RFS Chifley Lithgow operational officer Brett Taylor said the call came through at 3.38am about the truck fire and O'Connell, Perthville and Eglinton brigades were paged, as well as a bulk water appliance.
"When we arrived on scene, we found that it was a B-double logging truck," Mr Taylor said.
"The rear wheels of the logging truck were alight and the pine logs in the truck were on fire."
Mr Taylor said the fire was out by 5.45am, but crews remained on scene "for a little bit longer".
As of noon, alternating stop/slow traffic conditions remained in place on the O'Connell Road near Tarana Road to allow motorists to pass in one direction at a time at the scene of the truck fire.
9.20AM UPDATE
ALTERNATING traffic conditions are being used on the O'Connell Road south of Bathurst after an earlier truck fire.
Live Traffic says stop/slow conditions are in place to allow motorists to pass in one direction at a time.
That arrangement is expected to remain in place for most of the morning due to what is being described as "an extensive vehicle salvage and clean-up operation".
EARLIER
THE O'Connell Road is closed in both directions south of Bathurst after an earlier truck fire,
Live Traffic says the road is closed between Tarana Road and Ridge Road between Kelso and O'Connell and is expected to remain that way for most of the morning due to what is described as "an extensive vehicle salvage and clean-up operation".
Those travelling northbound from Oberon are being sent via Duckmaloi Road and then Jenolan Caves Road to the Great Western Highway.
Though this diversion is suitable for heavy vehicles, there is a width restriction in place of three metres.
This morning's incident on O'Connell Road started at 5am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.