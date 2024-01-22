Parsons lights it up at Wade Park as Saints secure top spot in their pool

YOU might have been forgiven for thinking there was a really, really late new years eve fireworks show taking place on Friday night if you took a glance over at Wade Park.
St Pat's Old Boys' Ben Parsons was lighting it up at the Orange ground in his team's Bonnor Cup clash against Bathurst City, striking a match-winning 79 runs off just 36 deliveries.
Parsons' monster innings, which consisted of eight fours and four sixes, took the Saints to an imposing total of 3-196 from their 20 overs.
The in-form Bailey Brien brought up a half century of his own (52 not out from 39 balls).
Redbacks' Lachlan Rummans (42) and Cohen Schubert (30) showed some fight in the middle of the order but City's chase ended at 9-126 after their 20 overs were through.
The result ensures that the Saints will finish at the top of Pool A and take part in next month's semi-finals.
Parsons said that such an explosive knock is uncharted territory for him.
"I haven't had too many knocks like that," he said.
"I was given the opportunity to go for it and fortunately it came off on the night."
Parsons' brother Hugh also made the most of his four deliveries by hitting 13 runs at the end of the innings.
Cooper Brien also went above a run-a-ball for his 33 at opener.
While happy to be striking the ball well Parsons was quick to acknowledge the efforts of the entire team.
"Wade Park is always a great place to bat and it was good to see a few of our guys getting amongst the runs too," he said.
"Bails hit another 50 and Hugh had a little cameo at the end."
Parsons also did damage with the ball, finding Oliver Simpsons' wicket with just the third ball of the Redbacks chase.
He also took the early wicket of remaining opener Mark Day to put Bathurst City on the back foot from the get-go.
It continues the strong performances Parsons showed during his recent representative experience at the national level.
Parsons was part of the NSW squad that narrow missed out on Australian Country Championships glory.
"I loved the experience. It was awesome to play at that level and come so close to winning it," Parsons said.
"Hopefully I'll get the opportunity to next year to go one better."
Three games have already been abandoned while a fourth has been hastily rescheduled as crunch time looms in the 2023/24 Bonnor Cup.
Despite forecasts for a hot and dry summer, Orange has received a decent helping of rain resulting in matches between CYMS-Bathurst City, Bathurst City-Centrals and St Pats Old Boys and CYMS being called off.
Thursday night's match between Centrals and CYMS was also unable to be played but has been rescheduled for 10am on Australia Day (Friday).
If the game was abandoned it would have meant CYMS didn't play a game at all during the group stage - elevating them to six points but relying on Saints to defeat Bathurst City on Friday (Jan 19) which they duly did.
Centrals would have been left out in the cold however and finished last having only played the one match - a loss to St Pat's in the opening fixture.
As it stands Centrals will face CYMS with the winner going through to finals.
