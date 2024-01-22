Western Advocatesport
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Parsons lights it up at Wade Park as Saints secure top spot in their pool

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated January 22 2024 - 11:48am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

YOU might have been forgiven for thinking there was a really, really late new years eve fireworks show taking place on Friday night if you took a glance over at Wade Park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

More from sports
Mutton finishes at the top of a big Saturday field
Rob Shannon keeps a close eye on his tee shot during Saturday's round at the Bathurst Golf Club. Picture by Phil Blatch.
The latest news from the Bathurst Golf Club.
Bathurst Golf Club
No comments

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.