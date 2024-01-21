Why is there such a price gulf from paddock to plate? Let us count the costs

THE inquiry into the pricing of Australian foods associated with the cost-of-living investigation will most probably yield nothing except a better understanding of the pricing of such items.
For instance, each stage of paddock to plate involves costs after livestock has been auctioned:
1. Transport to abattoir.
2. Slaughtering and on-site storage expenses, wages, insurances and profit margin.
3. Transport to wholesalers and associated storage expenses, wages and profit margin.
4. Transport to the supermarkets for retailing with associated costs, including costs of compliance with government regulations, rent of premises, insurances, wages, electricity, profit margin.
The farmer gets slugged with auctioning expenses, yard dues and transport costs from farm gate to auction centre being deducted from the auction price.
Will such an investigation yield any new details on the pricing structure of red meat and other food retailing? I very much doubt it.
