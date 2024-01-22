Oberon can't afford the risk of mixing radiata pine forests and wind towers

PICTURE this: thousands of hectares of combustible radiata pine forests abutted by agricultural lands, national parks and other areas of bushland.
Much of that land is steep and inaccessible.
These radiata pine trees grow to about 40 metres tall.
Now take 400 to 600 wind towers, each about 280 metres tall, and spread them throughout these pine forests.
Such wind towers have been known to catch alight due to mechanical failure or lightning, like the one near Goulburn last February.
Now picture the enormous rotating arms of the towers distributing sparks and flames across a landscape of closely-packed pine trees.
The heat from radiata pine fires is so excessive that ground-based firefighting is impossible: it's just too dangerous.
Wind turbines are definite "no-fly" zones, so aerial firefighting is not an option.
The towers would collapse, sending debris and noxious fumes into the environment.
What could possibly go wrong?
Oberon is heavily reliant on the radiata pine industry. One catastrophic fire event could severely impact that industry and have decades-long ramifications.
Who would be affected by such a loss? Everyone who works in the timber factories of Oberon, obviously, but then there's the ripple effect to the newsagent, the hotel, trucking and engineering businesses, real estate agents, gift shops ... just about everyone.
I don't care if I'm regarded as a cynic or a panic merchant but I do care about my community.
Please, stand up for Oberon and help save her from the perils of wind towers.
