Panthers excited to welcome NRL legend to Bathurst

FORMER NRL star Bryan Fletcher will headline the Bathurst Panthers' upcoming pre-season luncheon, with the Australian representative and now-TV personality ready to share his stories of his time on the professional scene.
The NRL premiership winner will be a big drawcard for the luncheon that will take place on February 9 at Panthers Bathurst, and is open to all members of the public.
Triple M Sydney NRL commentator Anthony Maroon will also be a part of the day's four-hour event.
Panthers president Blake Lawson said the idea for the luncheon came about as a way to build up club culture and get players excited for the new season of rugby league.
"I think it'll be a great way to kick off the season and get all of the club together, try to promote the season and have a bit of fun," he said.
"We've got a great guest and we'll also have some memorabilia going up for auction as well.
"It's also not just for us Panthers, it's an event that's open to everyone. For anyone from the Bathurst community who wants to come along it should be a good time.
"A pre-season lunch isn't something that we've had since I've been here. It should be a good way to get everyone together - players, supporters, board members, everyone."
'Fletch' will undoubtedly have plenty of stories to share from his time in rugby league.
The Eastern Suburbs junior got to live out his NRL dream by debuting with his home club in 1997, the Sydney Roosters, where he would make a strong impression in a short space of time.
By the end of the 1999 season Fletcher would make his debut for Australia and three years later he'd celebrate and NRL title with the Roosters.
Fletcher also enjoyed stints with the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Wigan Warriors in England.
Today he's best known by the next generation of league fans for his Fox Sports segments alongside Parramatta legend Nathan Hindmarsh.
"I'm sure it's going to be a highlight, watching him having a couple of beers and telling some good stories," Lawson said.
"We've had some great interest in the luncheon so far from people within the club but we really want to open it up to everyone, which is why we're having it at the leagues club."
Panthers recently began their pre-season training as their first grade, reserves and under 18s squads came together.
Lawson said it's been great to see a strong turnout early in the year.
"Everyone's pretty excited to get back and rip into the new season," he said.
"We've got a few new people and it's now time for a couple of our junior players to step up and that up that mantle that a few of us older boys used to have in the past.
"For me, I've got high expectations for what we can do on the field, but that all starts with what we're doing off the field. That's why I think this luncheon is a great idea."
The Panthers luncheon starts from 1pm on February 9.
Tickets are $150 each, which includes a food and drinks package, and can be secured through bathurstpanthersrugbyleague@gmail.com.
