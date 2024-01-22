Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Panthers excited to welcome NRL legend to Bathurst

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
January 22 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FORMER NRL star Bryan Fletcher will headline the Bathurst Panthers' upcoming pre-season luncheon, with the Australian representative and now-TV personality ready to share his stories of his time on the professional scene.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.