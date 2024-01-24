Lottie quit her job with a popular magazine to give passion project her all

LOTTIE Dalziel knows that Australia is the land of opportunity.
She saw that firsthand when she had an idea - to provide easy-to-access information about waste and recycling - and was able to make it happen herself with Banish.
What started out as a small education initiative in 2018 now plays a greater role in making the most out of hard-to-recycle materials, such as bottletops.
The website also provides people with access to the right products to reduce their waste at home.
Ms Dalziel's work with Banish earned her the title of NSW Young Australian of the Year in 2023.
Twelve months on, she has been named the Australia Day ambassador for Bathurst and will be joining the regional city in its celebrations on Friday, January 26.
It will be her first time serving as an ambassador and her first visit to Bathurst, and she's looking forward to both new experiences.
"I'm really looking forward to coming and seeing everything, experiencing Bathurst in the flesh and meeting everybody," she said.
"We've got quite a few BRAD-vocates in Bathurst, so I'm hoping to meet and connect with them as well and make new connections, too."
Her visit to Bathurst includes dinner the night before and attending the citizenship and awards ceremonies on Australia Day itself.
As the ambassador, Ms Dalziel will be asked to give an address, where people can expect to hear her share her thoughts on sustainability and detail the origins of Banish.
Initially, Ms Dalziel had a long list of new year's resolutions, one of which was to do better for the planet.
In her effort to do that, she discovered there wasn't a lot of information readily available for everyday people looking to make small changes at home.
Ms Dalziel, who was 23 years old and working as a journalist at the time for Women's Health and Men's Health magazines, decided to take matters into her own hands, and so Banish was formed.
As the initiative gained traction, Ms Dalziel realised she had to make a choice about her career, and ultimately took the leap of faith to make Banish her full-time job.
"It was scary. I asked my boss at the time if I could go part-time to start with and he just kind of laughed at me and said, 'You know how demanding journalism is. There is no such thing as a part-time journalism job', and he said, 'You also need to just give this everything that you've got'," she said.
"And I thought I was young, naive and I thought, if it doesn't work, if Banish fails, what failure looked like was educating a bunch of people and then having to go and get another full-time job, and I didn't really see that as failure, so I thought why not just take the plunge and give it a go."
The decision paid off.
The first Banish sustainability hub was opened in May, 2023. It is a physical space where people can go to learn about sustainability.
"They can also see the behind the scenes of how a micro recycling factory works," Ms Dalziel said.
"We've also been able to expand the BRAD program, so that's the Banish Recycling and Disposal program that recycles hard-to-recycle household items, which means we're now processing some of the items that we get on site.
"We shred the bottletop lids and the soy sauce fishies here in Sydney and we're able to turn them into brand new products, like refillable pens, for example, so we're completely closing the loop and able to really make a big difference and show people that waste isn't waste."
Being named the NSW Young Australian of the Year has allowed her to connect to more people around the state and further her sustainability mission.
Australia Day will be an opportunity for her to reflect on how fortunate she, and other Australians, are to live in a country where it is possible for them to chase their dreams.
"I think we're very fortunate in Australia. We're given so many opportunities and we just really have to take them and run with them," Ms Dalziel said.
"I think, for me, that's what I've been doing for the past 30 years and I hope that everybody who's coming can do that as well."
She hopes being an Australia Day ambassador will allow her to be somewhat of a role model for others looking to make a change.
"My goal is to provide people with a role model that they can see of somebody who has really turned their life upside down and followed a passion and followed a dream and made it a reality, and I really want to inspire people to be able to make that change in their own lives," she said.
The Bathurst citizenship and Australia Day awards ceremonies are free events open to the whole community.
They will be held at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) at 9.30am and 11am respectively.
