Make mine a double: Plan for two fans going as the city swelters on Thursday night

AS Bathurst buckles up for a hot spell that is predicted to bring the city's warmest overnight temperature in more than a year, the Rural Fire Service says it is keeping an eye on the local conditions.
Chifley Lithgow operational officer Brett Taylor, though, says moisture levels are high after regular rainfall this summer and that will keep the intensity down if a fire does break out.
Bathurst has had a mild January in which the airport weather station has recorded just three days of temperatures over 30 degrees so far and a coolest maximum of 21.2 degrees.
After a hot Sunday of 33.7 degrees, though, the city is set to be over 30 for most of this week, including 35 degrees on Thursday and then a tropical 23 degrees overnight into Friday morning.
If it eventuates, that 23-degree minimum will not only be the hottest of this summer so far, but hotter than any overnight temperature of last summer as well.
The closest contender is the 20.2 degrees recorded at the airport on December 9, 2023.
Predicted minimums on January 26
Mr Taylor said the hot temperatures are concerning, but the rain this summer has made a big difference.
"There is lots of moisture out there," he said.
"Yes, the grass will die off relatively quickly, but with all this rain that we've had, it's green, which is a good thing.
"We're not as concerned as earlier in the year when we had the El Nino stuff happening.
"We're certainly keeping an eye out for everything, but at the moment, with the continuous rain that we're getting every week or so, it's certainly keeping the moisture up there; it's keeping the intensity - if a fire does start - down.
"But we are wary that the grass fuels can dry off very quickly.
"It can be wet one day and then the next day a grass fuel can be very dry again and have that same volatility it had three or four months ago."
Predicted temperatures for Bathurst on Thursday, January 25
The airport weather station has collected 76 millimetres so far this month, which comes after almost 60mm in December.
Mr Taylor said the grass season for the RFS for this district is normally January and February, "but it can go into March as well".
"Certainly, if the warm weather persisted, and there was no follow-up rains with that, we could certainly be in for a late fire season for us locally," he said.
"We just need to keep that in mind. We're certainly not out of the woods yet."
