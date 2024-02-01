Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

A done deal: Bathurst businesses to feature on popular British TV series

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated February 1 2024 - 3:40pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A FEW Bathurst businesses have been wheeling and dealing their way into one of the Discovery Channel's most popular shows.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.