A done deal: Bathurst businesses to feature on popular British TV series

A FEW Bathurst businesses have been wheeling and dealing their way into one of the Discovery Channel's most popular shows.
British TV series Wheeler Dealers made its way to Bathurst, with Pozza's Powdercoating and The 4WD Zone two of the lucky businesses to receive a surprise visit.
Brett Pozza and his team at Pozza's Powdercoating are all fans of the show, so when the Wheeler Dealers team popped in for a visit, the workshop was buzzing.
"They spent a whole day here," Mr Pozza said.
"They're pretty genuine guys, the way they are on TV is how they are in real life.
"It's exciting for us but it's exciting for Bathurst.
"All of our guys knew the show because we're heavily involved in the car scene."
In addition to being part of the show, Mr Pozza also got to have dinner with the show's leading man Mike Brewer.
It was an opportunity he will never forget.
Meanwhile, owner of The 4WD Zone Matt Holden was also thrilled to be part of the show, even though no filming was done in his shop on Stewart Street.
Mr Holden has been an avid watcher of Wheeler Dealers since season one premiered in 2003.
So, having the opportunity to say, 'They got that part from my shop,' when the episode airs later this year is something Mr Holden is looking forward to.
And, when he saw the team post of Instagram that they were doing a meet and greet at Reckless Brewing Co, Mr Holden was there straight away.
"I just love the show, so I was super excited," he said.
"He's such a lovely bloke, you're kind of in two minds when you meet a celebrity who you're a fan of because you don't know whether they're going to be really nice or whatever.
"But he exceeded expectations in that respect."
