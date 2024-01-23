Monster truck show revving up for good time in honour of late Crusty Demon

IT'S been 15 years since Troy Garcia was in Bathurst showing off his stunt skills, and he's thrilled to be back with an action-packed show planned.
The promoter of Dare Devils Motorsports Tour seconds as a stunt driver in the show, and is ready to share some spectacular monster truck and motorbike action with the crowd.
But for Mr Garcia, the show is about more than just big jumps and revving engines, it's also going to be a tribute to a close friend - James 'Bubba' Chiasson - who died in December 2023.
The Crusty Demons personality was a big part of planning the event, and Mr Garcia is hopeful Bathurst will come out in full force and help make the show one to remember.
"We've just done three shows late last year and one of the key figures from the Crusty Demons is a guy called Bubba, and he used to do all the funny stuff and he was a good friend of mine," Mr Garcia said.
"He was over for the last three shows and he was planning on coming back.
"It was very sad and he was supposed to be here at this show. It was something Bubba and I had planned together, so this is a bit of a memorial show for the big fella."
What was originally called Bubba from the Crusty Demons Presents, is now, Remembering Bubba, and Mr Garcia is looking forward to showing the crowd a great time in honour of his friend.
The two-hour show will include jumping and racing monster trucks, a rollover truck, motorbikes, and a performance from Red Bull International's Daniel Bodin.
The member of the Crusty Demons' freestyle team will be showing off his motorbike skills, as well as putting on an exciting first for Bathurst - performing a backflip in his snowmobile.
There will also be plenty of other entertainment before the show, with gates opening from 2pm on Saturday, January 27.
"There'll be merchandise tents and there's pre-entertainment from about 3pm," Mr Garcia said.
"So we'll have kids riding around on motorbikes, there'll be rides in the monster truck going on and there'll be light-hearted stuff.
"It's a catered event, so people can get in and have a feed, bring a blanket, a rug, a chair, or you pay for a seat. But it's first in best dressed."
Tickets for the show can be purchased online or at the Bathurst Showground gates on arrival.
Mr Garcia said it should be a terrific night and encourages everyone to head down and enjoy the fun.
"I just love hearing the kids and the crowd cheering, we play music, we get the Baby Shark song going and get them involved," he said.
