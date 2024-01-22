'Mechanical issue': This is why the first of Sunday's two Bullets didn't make it to Bathurst

ONE Bathurst Bullet came to an early stop and one was delayed during an unfortunate Sunday evening for the popular train services.
Transport for NSW, however, says passengers were kept informed about the service delays and normal operations have since resumed.
The Western Advocate contacted Transport for NSW after hearing that the earlier of the two Bathurst Bullet services terminated early in the Blue Mountains on Sunday, January 21.
"Due to a mechanical issue, the 3.05pm Bathurst Bullet train service from Central was terminated at Wentworth Falls on Sunday evening," a Transport for NSW spokesperson confirmed.
The spokesperson said 100 passengers "were transferred to another train service to Mount Victoria and a bus replacement service was provided for passengers travelling onward from Mount Victoria to Bathurst".
"Due to this mechanical issue, the subsequent 5.51pm Central to Bathurst train service was delayed by approximately 40 minutes," the spokesperson said.
"Passengers were advised and kept informed on a regular basis about the status of service delays.
"NSW TrainLink would like to apologise to passengers for the inconvenience experienced and thank them for their patience while alternative transport was arranged.
"Normal operations have now resumed."
The Bathurst Bullets' operations were affected by a landslip near Blackheath in July 2022 and by a freight train derailment in the Blue Mountains later that year.
The services were also affected by the new NSW Government's rail maintenance blitz last year.
