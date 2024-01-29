'It's killed it': visitors return, but best of the park's season was lost

THE Bathurst Aqua Park hopes it can still break even now visitors returning, but there's no doubt that the 2023-24 will be one the owners want to forget.
Less than two weeks into its new season, the aqua park was dealt a one-month closure due to a blue green algae outbreak at Chifley Dam.
The dam's closure went from December 4, 2023 to January 5, 2024 and, for the owners of the aqua park, meant they couldn't operate during the peak of the season.
While visitors are returning in good numbers on the weekends, it's not going to be enough to salvage the season.
Of the impact the extended closure had on this season of the aqua park, owner Michael Hickey said, "It's killed it."
His only hope now is that the business manages to break even, given around $50,000 needs to be spent before the park can even open to the public.
He was hoping for a much-needed boost on Australia Day, when the park was one of the recreational activities people could partake in at Chifley Dam.
"I think the dam is going to be very busy for Australia Day," Mr Hickey said ahead of January 26.
The aqua park is continuing to operate seven days a week during the school holidays, and he encouraged people to give it a go if they haven't visited yet.
Even if people have attended in previous seasons, there is an incentive to come out again, as the obstacles have changed.
"Bring some friends and have some fun," Mr Hickey said.
The opening hours at the aqua park are set to reduce to weekends only once the school holidays wrap up, through to the end of the season.
At this stage, Mr Hickey plans to bring back the facility towards the end of 2024 for another season, but he said it is essential a new water testing regime is implemented by then.
He said waiting seven to 10 days to get the results back is too long, and it means that when results are finally known, they are outdated.
"We have to get water situation sorted out," he said.
