Tim is ready to reveal the naked truth when he brings his show to BMEC | The arts

Tim will tell jokes, sing some songs and show some skin in Nearly Naked, a comedy cabaret with adult themes which he will perform at 7.30pm on Saturday, January 27 at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC).
Bathurst audiences will know Tim from the hit show Fast Cars, where he played Tezz Byrnes and led the band.
Visit bmec.com.au.
ON Sunday at BMEC, as part of the Art on Screen at BMEC Series, you can see Borromini and Bernini.
The Live Performance on Screen program brings the world's best live performances, including from London's West End and New York, to audiences in Bathurst.
Borromini and Bernini is a visual journey through the great beauty of Rome and the amazing Baroque era.
See it on Sunday at 1pm. To book your tickets, go to bmec.com.au.
THE Sunday Sketch session will be held at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery (BRAG) on Sunday, January 28 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.
All abilities and ages are welcome; materials supplied.
Spend some time at BRAG looking at the current exhibitions.
BATHURST and District Artisans hardanger embroidery workshop will be held on Sunday, February 4 at 10am at Perthville Community Hall. Bookings are essential. Cost: $20-$25.
The Rockley Mill and Stables Museum, built in 1862, displays the rich history of the area, featuring old mill machinery, period clothing, old police records and more.
The Old Bridge Gallery at Newbridge has some wonderful work by local artists. The gallery will be open all weekend.
Pop over to Portland to see Digital Tactility, a new exhibition by R.R. Pascoe, at The Annexe.
This is an exhibition of 2D and 3D works resulting from a two-year research and development project exploring digital design and fabrication techniques and technologies relating to and informed by the body.
This exhibition has been funded by Create NSW and the Regional Arts Fund.
The Annexe is open Friday to Monday each week.
More information is available here.
IF you are in the car anywhere in the Central West and need a good eye-spy game, use the Public Art Map at Arts OutWest's Culture Maps Central NSW to pinpoint the exact locations of more than 350 works of public art.
It's free, easy to use and fun for kids. Visit www.centralnsw.com.
