Narrow path: Great Western Highway and Bells Line reduced to single lane between them - twice

THE Great Western Highway and Bells Line of Road have now been reduced to one lane in total between them on two occasions in just the past four months.
The months-long slope remediation work at Mount Tomah, near Bilpin, means Bells Line is down to a single lane and has no capacity to absorb the overflow if the Great Western Highway is closed.
The consequences were clear in late September last year when the Great Western Highway was closed at Mount Victoria by a truck and car crash and subsequent fire.
When traffic was sent via Bells Line, the roadworks at Mount Tomah caused bottlenecks and long delays before both lanes at the work site were opened to ease the pressure.
After Monday morning's nasty truck and car crash near Katoomba, meanwhile, Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle said on her Facebook page that there was a 5.6-kilometre queue on Bells Line of Road as traffic was sent that way.
"Transport for NSW have finished a concrete pour on Mt Tomah slope failure - which had already started this morning - and moved concrete barriers to reopen that site to 2 lanes to help alleviate congestion on BLoR [Bells Line of Road]," she said.
Historical data on Live Traffic shows there have been five incidents on the small 11km stretch of the Great Western Highway between Katoomba and Blackheath in less than three months - from a truck breakdown to various vehicle crashes.
As Labor MP Ms Doyle gave updates to her constituents on her Facebook page on Monday morning after the latest crash, a familiar debate began in the comments section.
While some argued the NSW Coalition had three terms to do something about the highway and didn't, others argued that the Coalition at least had a plan for a duplication from Lithgow to Katoomba.
Some pointed to previous Labor governments' progressive duplication of the highway from Penrith to Katoomba, while others debated the case for more freight to be placed on trains to get trucks off the road.
It was all too much for one commenter, whose exasperation was obvious.
"Quite frankly I'm sick of hearing the two governments blaming each other for inaction. Nothing gets done," they said.
