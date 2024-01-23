Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Narrow path: Great Western Highway and Bells Line reduced to single lane between them - twice

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated January 24 2024 - 8:01am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Great Western Highway (left) and Bells Line of Road (right). File pictures.
The Great Western Highway (left) and Bells Line of Road (right). File pictures.

THE Great Western Highway and Bells Line of Road have now been reduced to one lane in total between them on two occasions in just the past four months.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.