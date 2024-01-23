Here's when Bathurst NRL tickets go on sale

TICKETS are set to go on sale this week for Bathurst's 10th NRL fixture.
Three-time reigning premiers Penrith Panthers will clash with Wests Tigers at Carrington Park on Saturday, April 20, in the NRL's seventh round of the 2024 season.
Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public at 11am on Wednesday, January 24, with Panthers members able to enjoy a pre-sale 24 hours prior.
Bathurst mayor Jess Jennings said he looked forward to the city hosting another action-packed NRL clash.
"The event builds on our city's strong reputation as a destination for major sporting events and we have invested in our sporting facilities to ensure they attract premium events such as the NRL," he said.
"As a teenager I grew up round the corner from Leichhardt Oval, and Tigers club management allowed me to take sideline photographs for their use.
"Based on last year's thriller it's clear the Bathurst community and NRL will be the real winner whichever way the game goes."
Tickets options include general admission, grandstand and corporate hospitality.
General admission tickets for adults (16 years and older) are currently $40, if purchased before 10.59am on Wednesday, February 7, where they'll go up by an extra $5 afterwards.
A grandstand adult ticket is varied, costing $60 in the pre-sale for bronze, $65 for silver and $70 for gold, with prices going up by $5 at the end of pre-sale.
Corporate hospitality (for 18 years and older) is $250 during early bird and an extra $20 afterwards.
Tickets will be available at www.bathurst.nsw.gov.au/
