One hundred percent strike rate: Bathurst athletes shine at Wollongong

EIGHT athletes competed, eight athletes returned home with medals.
Every member of Bathurst Athletics Club had a reason to celebrate after a brilliant team performance at the weekend's Athletics NSW Country Championships in Wollongong.
The team brought home a total of 19 medals from the event, nine of which were gold.
Savannah Auvaa completed the sweep of her events by taking gold in the javelin, discus and shot put.
The former Australian shot put age champion qualified for April's nationals thanks to her efforts in the shot put and discus.
Byron Rosier will be joined her there thanks to his gold medal leap in the high jump over the weekend.
Rosier added to that with another gold in the triple jump, a silver in the long jump and a bronze in javelin.
Kobe Borgstahl claimed gold in the long jump, silver in the 100m and long jump plus bronze in the 200m.
Other gold medals went the way of Scarlett Auvaa (discus, shot put) and Miller Rivett (5,000 metres).
Adding to Bathurst's big haul was Will Curtin (800m silver, 400m bronze), Brenton Rosier (javelin silver, shot put bronze) and Harper Rosier (shot put bronze).
The championships were an opportunity for two of Bathurst's over 18s competitors, Brenton Rosier and Rivett, to compete at a state level.
Masters competitor Rosier said the championships were a great experience.
"It's something that I've recently got back into. Our last carnival was over at Dubbo at the end of last year, which was the Athletics NSW Regional Carnival, and it was great to do a couple of events over there.
"But this one was at an even higher level, which was exciting to compete at.
"I've been travelling around the state and the country with my son for the last four or five years now, and at this carnival on the weekend my daughter was involved for the first time and won a bronze in shot put. She was over the moon."
Rosier would love to see more masters athletes getting involved in future - and the signs are positive.
"Already off the back of the weekend I've been contacted by a few seniors and masters age people who are curious how they can get involved with the club, now that it's open to senior members," he said.
"That's really great for the club."
Bathurst finished 21st of 49 teams at the event, cracking the century barrier with 110 points across the meeting.
Next up on the calendar for the Bathurst Athletics Club will be the Regional Championships in Dubbo over February 3 and 4.
