Man kisses licence goodbye after he drove when he shouldn't have

A 39-YEAR-OLD man will have to find another means of travel for the next month, after he was taken off the road for ignoring a suspension period.
Daniel Smith of Tyagong Street, Grenfell was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on January 17, 2024 for driving with a suspended licence.
Documents tendered to the court state a white Ford Falcon, driven by Smith, was stopped by police on Mcmenamin Place in Kelso for random testing around 10am on December 8, 2023.
Smith was asked for his licence before he admitted to it being suspended.
The court heard police did checks by the RMS database, which showed Smith had been taken off the road for fine defaults.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station for further testing.
Magistrate Lisa Stapleton read the charge against Smith aloud in open court before she found the matter proved in his absence.
He was then disqualified from driving for one month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.