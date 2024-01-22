Let's celebrate our connection and our good fortune in living in this land | Letter

I WRITE these lines aware that this coming Friday is Australia Day.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
It is a great day for all Australians to celebrate how special it is to live in such a great, wide land.
There will be barbecues, special events and the opportunity to fly the flag.
I believe it is with real sadness that Australians last year had to deal with The Voice, which as we were told would be a "vision in division".
There was $450,000,000 used to generate this division.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
As I write, I'm aware that some will want to refer to the moment of the arrival of the First Fleet as an intrusion, an invasion of people living here, for now 65,000 years.
I know of friends of Indigenous background who delight in the manifold blessings our now advanced contributions are making.
I love the song often sung: "We are one, but we are many, and from all the lands on earth we come."
Let's fly the flag (not three) and celebrate our connectedness.
Woolworths' decision is only to further division. I'm shopping elsewhere.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.