What's on in the Bathurst region for Australia Day

There'll be plenty to do around the Bathurst region on Friday for Australia Day.
Regardless of our origins or our past, it's a day for Australians from all backgrounds and communities to come together to share stories, embrace the nation's diversity, and celebrate unity.
We've put together a list of all the things on in Bathurst for the big day, including the annual citizenship ceremony, free barbecues and a few local community events.
Bathurst Regional Council will welcome new citizens and recognise the achievements of local community members at the Citizenship and Awards Ceremonies on Australia Day.
Both ceremonies will be held at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre on William Street, with light refreshments on offer.
The Citizenship Ceremony will run from 9.30-10.30am, followed by a brief morning tea, before the Awards Ceremony at 11am.
This will also be the first time Living Legends will be announced on Australia Day.
Since the honour roll was introduced in 2015, new inductees have been added for Proclamation Day on May 7.
A number of the region's villages will have free barbecues on Friday.
This includes Wattle Flat and Rockley.
Wattle Flat's will run from 10am-2pm at Thompson Street Reserve, while Rockley's will be at Stevens Park on Budden Street will from 10am-2pm as well.
There's also one at Perthville, which has been organised by staff at the local Metro Petroleum and will be held at the service station on 11-13 Vale Road, with funds to be donated to the local community.
Once again, the Manning Aquatic Centre will be opened the general public for free.
From 11am on Australia Day, the pool will have free entry, alongside a barbecue, pool inflatables and a heap of water activities.
Make sure you slap on some sunscreen, with the mercury forecast to hit a high of 31 degrees on Friday.
The Royal Hotel Sofala will be hosting its fifth annual jerky making competition on Australia Day.
The competition will have five categories: beef, lamb, goat, kangaroo and other.
Each entry must contain 15 pieces of jerky and prizes for first is $150, second $100 and third $50, with each person on the podium receiving a trophy.
Presentation will be at 3pm and all entries must be put in between 10am-12pm, at the Royal Hotel Sofala on Australia Day.
There'll also be live music on the day from 4pm and yabby racing throughout the day.
The annual rissole competition is back at the O'Connell Hotel on Friday, January 26.
The competition will start at 12pm sharp, but there'll also be plenty of other activities including live music, yabbie races, yard games and a special Australia Day menu.
For more information, visit the O'Connell Hotel Facebook page.
A couple of months after Local Hero Amar Singh was in the city, NSW Young Australian of the Year Lottie Dalziel has been named as Bathurst's next Australia Day Ambassador.
The sustainability advocate will feature during a busy day in the city that will include a citizenship ceremony, a morning tea and Australia Day Awards ceremony (including the announcement of the latest Living Legends, which has been moved from its traditional May date).
Among the more notable Australia Day Ambassadors around the region, Cabonne has snagged Seekers founding member Keith Potger; Wellington has got actor Rhys Muldoon, known for The Secret Life Of Us, House Husbands and Play School; and Better Homes And Gardens' Graham Ross will be heading to Parkes.
Pubs across Bathurst will have plenty on offer for Australia Day, from entertainment, games and bistro specials.
This includes (but is not limited to) Panthers Bathurst, the Bathurst RSL Club, the Kelso Hotel and Paddy's Hotel.
The Bathurst Aqua Park will be open on Australia Day, with the first session from 11am.
Sessions are on the hour and the last is at 3pm.
There's no need book, the Bathurst Aqua Park guarantees tickets for every session.
For more information, visit the park's Facebook page.
Abercrombie House will be hosting one of its iconic high teas on Australia Day, featuring savoury and sweet treats, tasting plates, varieties of leaf tea, plunger coffee and elegant live classical Celtic harp music.
The main rooms and gardens will be open to explore too.
Abercrombie House, a heritage treasure of the region and private home of the Morgan family, is open on many days during the year for guided tours and self-guided tours.
Visit the house's website for more information.
