Early morning cruise cut short for man busted driving with 'ice'

AN early morning drive was cut short for a 24-year-old man, who had used 'ice' sometime before he was pulled over by police.
Angus Kurt Vane of Vine Road, South Bathurst was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on January 17, 2024 for driving with an illegal drug in his blood.
Police were patrolling the Bathurst CBD about 2.30am on August 31, 2023 when they spotted a white ute travelling west along Piper Street, court papers state.
Police followed the vehicle before they stopped the driver along Rocket Street.
Vane, who was behind the wheel, was asked for his driver's licence before he was subject to a roadside oral drug fluid test.
The court heard he gave a positive reading for methamphetamine.
While searching Vane, police found a clear resealable bag of white powder, which he admitted to being 'ice'.
He was taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a second positive reading for the drug.
His sample was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
Magistrate Lisa Stapleton read the charge against Vane aloud in open court before she found the matter proved in his absence.
Vane was fined $550 and disqualified from driving for six months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.