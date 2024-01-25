A contemporary Marsden manor

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday January 26: 18 Cain Drive, Kelso:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 18 Cain Drive, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
Located at 18 Cain Drive, new owners will love this luxurious home in the popular Marsden Estate in Kelso. Experience quality and finesse thanks to the open plan and free flowing layout that has been paired with premium finishes, making this home is truly one-of-a-kind.
Master built by Bathurst Building Solutions, listing agent Mark Dwyer said the unique home stood out among others for its trendy and chic design choices. "Situated on a generous 939 square metre block, the stylish home features a total of three living areas and boasts impressive side access to a large, powered two-bay shed at the rear, helping this property to really tick all the boxes," he said.
Mark continued saying the home had an almost endless list of features throughout. "There is the sleek and modern kitchen which features stone benchtops, high-end appliances, and an abundance of storage and bench space along with a separate butlers pantry."
There are four spacious bedrooms, three with built-in robes, while the luxurious main bedroom provides a bespoke ensuite and sizeable walk-in robe. The stylish three-way main bathroom services the rest of the family and has floor to ceiling tiling, premium fixtures and fittings, and illuminated vanity mirrors.
There is room for everyone thanks to the large family room, media room and quiet retreat at the rear of the home. 18 Cain Drive also includes a good-sized study area with built-in desk and storage making it the perfect spot for the kids to do homework or for a home office.
Storage is a major theme throughout the home with the kitchen, bedrooms and study all boasting plenty of storage space, while the walk in closet and extensive sized laundry all add to the unrivalled storage space that is available.
Additional features to the property include high ceiling throughout and ducted heating and cooling that will keep you comfortable all year round.
Outside the home owners will be able to take full advantage of the fantastic undercover outdoor entertaining area which is the perfect size for hosting family and friends, along with the fully landscaped block with turfed yard and irrigation system to make maintenance a breeze.
There is also the two bay built-in garage and the impressive two-bay shed at the rear of the home which allow plenty of space for vehicles and toys.
