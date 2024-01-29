'Wow' is what you'll say when you see these magnificent homes on the market

LOOKING too add some wow factor to your daily life, waking up in any of these houses will provide the goods.
This week, LJ Hooker Bathurst, Elders Emms Mooney and Elders Nicoll & Ireland have shared some properties that go the extra mile.
Firstly is LJ Hooker's ultimate family entertainer at 40 Saltram Circuit, Eglinton.
Agent Mark Dwyer said this property is the embodiment of elegance and sophistication, built with meticulous attention to detail and an outstanding level of finishes.
"This home truly redefines luxury," he said.
Located in a quiet street in Eglinton, this house has some impressive features including a built-in bar, formal dining, a central double-sided fireplace and a great alfresco area equipped for entertaining all year.
A beautiful, visually striking home inside and out, Mr Dwyer said it's sure to impress even the most fastidious of buyers.
Located about 50 kilometres out of Bathurst, the Elders Emms Mooney listing at 11A Sandalls Drive, Rydal, is a jaw-dropper.
According to agents Hugh Gooding and Stewart Murphy, this property has undeniable wow factor.
Between the breathtaking views, expansive living space and overall ambience, it leaves a lasting impression on anyone who lays eyes on it.
Set on 107.5 acres, the property has panoramic views of Lake Lyell and the Blue Mountains, while inside boasts aesthetic appeal and incorporates energy-efficiency.
The five-bedroom, two-bathroom house features an open plan living area with soaring ceilings, heightened windows and striking grey ironbark flooring.
The third and final house on the market deemed to have wow factor is Elders Nicoll & Ireland's property at 9 Green Grove, Blayney.
Located only 30 minutes from both Bathurst and Orange, this luxurious home is listed for $1.57 million and is the perfect combination of rural meets modern lifestyle.
This four-bedroom, two-bathroom home with beautiful modern finishes and a great patio area for entertaining also comes with great views, being located on a six-acre block.
According to agent George Doueihi, this "truly magnificent home" is one not to be missed, and he expects it won't last long on the market.
