Pay deal's potential: 'There's some incentive for people to stay now'

PARAMEDICS in Bathurst feel they're getting appropriate recognition for their lifesaving capabilities, thanks to a pay deal with the NSW government.
The ongoing pay dispute between NSW paramedics and the government was nearing its breaking point in late 2023, when thousands of paramedics signalled serious industrial action to not re-register before the deadline.
It would have meant those paramedics, including some in Bathurst, would have been able to do little more than just drive the ambulance.
But, thankfully, on December 13, 2023 the NSW government announced it had reached an agreement with the Health Services Union (HSU) on a record pay increase for paramedics.
Almost 5000 paramedics are set to receive an average wage increase of 25 per cent over four years, with increases to range from 11 to 29 per cent.
Bathurst paramedic Phillip Livingstone, a HSU delegate, said this was "a big result" for himself and his colleagues across the state, who have all now re-registered.
"It's quite a substantial increase. It'll bring us basically to be in line with Queensland by the middle of next year," he said.
Paramedics in NSW have been the lowest-paid in Australia, making a pay rise essential for worker retention.
"Retention is a big issue at the moment with NSW Ambulance, in that a lot of young people come into the job and it seems to be a thing with young people nowadays, they don't set roots," Mr Livingstone said.
"It's easy for them to find other work in the same industry for more money.
"We're not going to see any immediate effect. This will be a several year thing, but there's some incentive for people to stay now."
He admits that, as negotiations continued, there was a lot of "angst" among paramedics about the December 31 deadline by which they had to re-register to continue working at their full capability.
Finally, the light at the end of the tunnel came.
"All in the space of a week, everything just ramped up, and we got a good result," he said.
"Which was good for staff. It really boosted the membership morale."
Mr Livingstone said he felt like they were now being recognised for the valuable skills they have.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.