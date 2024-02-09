Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

New sewing store 'The Crafty Peacock' continues family legacy in Bathurst

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
February 9 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IN the 1990s, Pamela Stuart-Brown decided to share her love of all things craft with the people of Bathurst, by opening The Sewing Centre along Howick Street.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.