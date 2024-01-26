Big smiles at the first 2024 Bathurst Athletics meet, were you there?

THE Bathurst Athletics Club held its first meet for 2024, with kids of all ages braving the warm afternoon to enjoy some time on the track.
There were hurdle races, long jump, shot put, power walking and some fun physical activities for the little ones to enjoy.
The evening marked the start of the second half of the season, and it kicked off at 5pm at Morse Park on January 22.
Some of the young athletes had just returned from an awesome weekend away in Wollongong for the State Country Championships.
Eight athletes competed and all eight returned with medals from their respective fields.
They brought home 19 medals in total, with nine being the gold.
The Bathurst kids shone in javelin, discus, shot put, high jump, triple jump, long jump and sprinting races.
The Western Advocate captured some of the smiling faces at the meet, were you there?
