What's on in the Bathurst region during the last days of the holidays

STUDENTS will be heading back to school next week, but there's still a few more days of the summer holidays to enjoy before that happens.
Public schools students are set to return to classes on Tuesday, January 30, after more than a month away on holidays.
Before it comes to an end, however, there's still a few things to enjoy in the Bathurst region.
We've put together a list of a number of things families can enjoy before the summer school holidays come to an end.
The Bathurst Aqua Park will be open for the remainder of the schools
Sessions are on the hour, with the first at 11am and the last at 3pm.
There's no need book, the Bathurst Aqua Park guarantees tickets for every session.
For more information, visit the park's Facebook page.
The Bathurst Library will host the last of its three Social Futures Clubhouse programs on Thursday, January 25.
Running from 11am-12.30pm, the session will include a short tour of Conflated followed by an augmented reality workshop where teens will expand their digital artwork and AR skills.
For more information and to book, visit the Bathurst Library website.
Abercrombie House will be hosting one of its iconic high teas on Australia Day, featuring savoury and sweet treats, tasting plates, varieties of leaf tea, plunger coffee and elegant live classical Celtic harp music.
The main rooms and gardens will be open to explore too.
Abercrombie House, a heritage treasure of the region and private home of the Morgan family, is open on many days during the year for guided tours and self-guided tours.
Visit the house's website for more information.
Australia Day is on Friday and that means there's plenty on in Bathurst and across the region.
The city will welcome new citizens, alongside recognising the achievements of local community members at the Citizenship and Awards Ceremonies at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre from 9.30am.
There'll also be a number of barbecues across the region including Wattle Flat (Thompson Street Reserve), Rockley (Stevens Park) and Perthville (Metro Petroleum).
The Manning Aquatic Centre will have free entry from 11am.
Do you see our list of Bathurst's best bushwalks to check out this summer from December?
Well there's plenty of options to chose from including Kanangra-Boyd National Park, Boundary Road Reserve, Evans Crown Nature Reserve and the Wambool Nature Reserve, to name a few.
Visit www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au to check for any alerts and park conditions around the state. Also check weather forecasts before heading.
