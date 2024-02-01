But they'll never take our Battlecry: LARPers wield weapons at open day

BATTLECRY's new Bathurst chapter, Ralidor, welcomed community members to enter the world of knights and weaponry recently at Berry Park.
Battlecry is a live action role play (LARP) activity that allows people to carve out their own character and fight for victory in a fantasy world.
Chapters already exist in Rooty Hill (Markoth), Morisset (Ashnoor), and Wollongong (Five Islands), and now one is in the process of being established in Bathurst.
One of the key reasons behind the Battlecry branch in Bathurst is to eliminate the need for people to travel to participate in LARP events.
It's also about offering a fun new activity that fantasy enthusiasts and families can enjoy.
To kick things off for Bathurst, an open day was held on Sunday, January 21, to introduce people to the world of all things Battlecry, and sign them up to fight on the plane of Ralidor.
The event was a success, and even welcomed special guest Andrew Gee to don his armour and enter the world of Battlecry.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.