Barrett wins himself literal piece of Bathurst cycling history

CYCLING in Bathurst might not longer live at the Sportsground but a literal piece of that venue lives on as part of the club's new Heritage Trophy Series.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
When Nic Barrett took out the inaugural series on Sunday at the Bathurst Velodrome he was presented with a small square of the old Sportsground cycling track, which was cut from near the finish line during the recent renovations of the ground.
The transition of the Sportsground to a fully grass-covered dedicated cricket venue marks the end of an era for cycling in the city, which began with sanctioned racing at the venue in the mid-1880s.
To celebrate the 140th anniversary of the Bathurst Cycling Club a three-leg series was conducted over January to give riders of all abilities the chance to race for a little piece of Sportsground history.
Barrett ended up finishing on top of the standings with 53 points.
Jack Cannon (50 points) finished the series in second place while David Reece and Brian Draper (both 49 points) shared third place.
The remainder of the top 10 was filled out by Scott James (47), Mark Windsor, Darren Fenton (45), Peter Wilson (44), Rod Esdaile (36), Damien Bennett, Nev Krahe and Cathy Adams (35).
Barrett finished runner-up in the final of the three rounds behind Stu Renshaw on Sunday.
It would have been three straight victories for Barrett if he'd managed to overcome his handicap on Sunday, and he came very close to doing so.
After starting alongside Brian Draper in the combined A/B grade race Barrett got himself into the mix, before Renshaw gained a lap on the field to take the victory.
Rod Esdaile was second overall in the race, putting him top of B grade just one week after he'd been moved up to the division.
All the action came down to the last few laps in the C grade race. Darren Fenton again attacked early coming up to the Sprint, while this caught out Andrew Miller and Nev Krahe, a number of his opponents were expecting the move and Damien Bennett, Phil McFarland and Bruce Hutton were quickly onto Fenton's wheel with 2 laps to go.
Bruce Hutton powered home over the top of Damien Bennett to take out C grade while Amelia Kirby got the better of the more experienced Cathy Adams to take out D grade.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.