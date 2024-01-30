Man throws drug swab at cops' feet in protest before giving result for meth

TOSSING a drug test swab at the feet of police while protesting against giving a sample has come at a cost for one "argumentative" man.
Nathan John Michael Masclet, 31, of Monty Walk, West Bathurst was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on January 17, 2024 for refusing to submit an oral fluid test and driving with drugs in his blood.
Masclet was behind the wheel of a white Mitsubishi Lancer about 1.30am on July 21, 2023 when he was seen by police pulling into a 7-Eleven in Bathurst, court papers say.
After filling his vehicle with fuel, Masclet - who had noticed police - began to walk away from the service station, so the officers followed him.
As police introduced themselves to Masclet, he, according to documents, became argumentative and said he wasn't driving.
The court heard Masclet refused to do a drug test, before he took a swab and wiped it near his tongue then threw it on the ground in front of police.
He was given a second swab by the officers, which Masclet used to wipe across his jacket several times.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station after a short struggle.
While in police custody, Masclet gave a positive oral drug fluid test for methamphetamine.
His result was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
Magistrate Lisa Stapleton read the charge against Masclet aloud in open court before she found the matter proved in his absence.
Masclet was fined $1650 and banned from driving for one year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.