Fundraiser is a huge success for Eglinton Tennis Club

Last Saturday's junior fundraising day at the Eglinton Tennis Complex was hailed by president Kurt Booth as a great start to the 2024 season.
"It was a fantastic turnout as the players and their families gathered for what was a really super day of tennis. Over 50 attended the open day with afternoon tea supplied for what was a day to remember," he said.
Match convenor Iron Lady Allyson Schumacher believed the day was an eye opener.
"Wow, what a great day was had by all. It was so good to see the Eglinton Tennis Academy juniors mix in with the adults to play a few sets, and the new members and their families also out there having a go," she said.
"It was even better when 12-year-old Hannah Skein and myself beat 'Slugger' Bullock and Dan McLeay 6-4. The handicapping committee will be seriously looking at Slugger's stats after that performance."
A huge thank you to head coach of the Eglinton Tennis Academy Rod Schumacher for supplying the rackets for the juniors and giving the juniors on court coaching and putting them through their drills on the day.
'Slugger' Bullock praised everyone who helped on the day to make it a huge success.
"The juniors are the future of our club and the fund-raising day definitely turned heads," he said.
A big thank you also to Allyson Schumacher who organised and supplied the afternoon tea and to Paul Clancy for setting up the tables and chairs and making sure the clubhouse was ready for the day.
Players are reminded that the tablelands summer competition starts this Saturday commencing 12.30 sharp.
The teams have been selected and the captains of each team will notify the players of the respective teams on the first round proceedings.
Well folks it's going to be a cracker of a 2024 season at the biggest little club in the West.
So until next week, it's Slugger signing off. Good Hitting.
