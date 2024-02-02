Blooming confidence: Megan Walton's journey as Young Woman Ambassador

HEIGHTENED confidence, new connections and a boost in motivation is what Megan Walton gained after being involved in an annual competition for regional women.
Last year's Young Woman Ambassador winner has spent the time since her victory reaping the rewards of the competition.
The former MacKillop College student is currently studying medicine at Charles Sturt University (CSU), and after a bit of encouragement from event steward Vicki Wilson, she decided to put her name down for the annual Young Woman Ambassador competition.
With the process including an interview with judges at Bathurst Council and a luncheon to give the ladies an opportunity to mingle, Ms Walton said the competition really helped her gain confidence in speaking to new people.
"It's been an all-round really good experience," she said.
"I think being able to talk to people is a big thing, being able to communicate well and being clear on your message
"Especially when speaking with patients because you have to be really clear on what you're saying and not use jargon, which I think the Young Woman Ambassador competition has really helped with.
"Meeting people for the first time and being able to introduce yourself and interact and find things in common, that's something I'll definitely take away from the experience."
Since her win, which was announced as part of the 2023 Royal Bathurst Show, Ms Walton has been able to further her experience through events with the 2023 winners from other regions in NSW.
One of these events being a development weekend in Dubbo which Ms Walton said was an amazing opportunity and experience.
The event brought together a group of like-minded girls and helped them further develop personal and professional skills.
And while the weekend was for all of the winners from last year's competition, Ms Walton said you don't have to win to get a lot out of the Young Woman Ambassador initiative.
"I'd say the gist of the competition is your involvement in agricultural shows and how you can be more involved and possibly be an ambassador for the rural shows and for young women in general in rural communities," she said.
Ms Walton said she would encourage anyone interested to get in contact with event steward Vicki Wilson or just sign up and give it a go - there's nothing to lose and so much to gain.
"Any young women in Bathurst should definitely give it a crack," she said.
"I feel like it doesn't matter what background you're from, even though there is a focus on the agricultural and show side.
"If you're involved in the community and you want to get some exposure to different things or new opportunities, I think the program is very much worthwhile."
Ms Walton is about to enter her fourth year of medicine, with a new sense of drive and confidence after her Young Woman Ambassador win.
The 22-year-old will be completing her placements at the Bathurst Hospital, and hopes to practise in Bathurst as a General Practitioner, or maybe even go into obstetrics and gynaecology.
But, her goal is to stay rural, and if possible, stay in Bathurst so she can help the community she has known and loved her whole life.
And though medicine was not the avenue she originally intended to go down, Ms Walton said whether it's applying for the Young Woman Ambassador competition, a university course, or just in general, if there's something you're passionate about, then go for it.
"I want other girls to know, if you want to do it and you have the drive and the passion, then you can do it," she said.
