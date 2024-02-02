Holly hits the big three oh: see photos from the birthday celebration

THERE'S something about turning 30 that provides a wealth of inspiration from all those who have reached the important milestone.
Michelle Obama once said that life begins at thirty, and that it's the perfect age to take risks and set new goals.
And chances are, the majority of people would have heard the adage that 30 is the new 20, or that 30 is the best age for self-discovery.
Then, there are the people who may have been inspired by 'Suddenly 30', and head into the third decade of their lives aiming for all things to be 30, flirty and thriving.
And thriving is exactly what everyone present was doing when celebrating Holly Doust-Robinson at her 30th birthday party recently.
On Saturday, January 20, her closest family and friends gathered at the Peel Community Hall to celebrate.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and snapped some photos of the smiling faces on the night.
Is there anybody you can recognise from the above gallery?
