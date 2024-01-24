It's not just a big barbecue, it's a chance for reflection | State politics

AUSTRALIA Day is a day when we all come together as a nation to celebrate our country and what it means to be an Australian.
It's the day for us to recommit to making Australia an even better place for the future.
From our diverse landscape to our multicultural society, Australia Day is a chance to celebrate what makes you an Australian!
It is a chance to take pride in our country, our people and our achievements.
Australia Day is so much more than a barbecue. It is not just another public holiday.
It is a day that is driven by our citizens, by our communities, large and small - coming together in celebration of what is so great and wonderful about Australia and being an Australian.
This is the day which highlights to each of us the foundations of who we are and how we plan our future.
There are many events planned throughout all communities in the electorate and I urge everyone to attend and celebrate what is ultimately their day.
This is a time for each of us to reflect on what we have achieved and what we can be proud of in our great nation.
LOCALS are being urged to take extra care when heading into the water for Australia Day and the weekend after an already rough school holiday period for lifesavers and other water safety authorities.
Safety is a shared responsibility, which is why it's essential that everyone follows the advice from authorities and acts sensibly to have a fun but incident-free weekend.
Australia Day and New Year's Day are the two deadliest days of the year and every drowning is tragic, given they can often be prevented with simple precautions like swimming at patrolled locations, supervising children and avoiding swimming under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
River and lake safety:
