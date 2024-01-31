Not even death could do them part: Vale Bob and Merle Moore

WHILE they met a little later in life, Bob and Merle Moore's love was unbreakable, a love they shared for more than 60 years until their lives ended a mere 24 hours apart.
The Moore's were long-term residents of Bathurst, who were loved by all who knew them.
They were involved in a number of different business ventures around town, and lived at the same family home on Piper Street for their whole married life.
But, before their Bathurst chapter began, the couple grew up more than 200 kilometres apart.
Born in the Southern Highlands on October 27, 1931, Bob had an exciting childhood with 12 siblings.
Merle was born a little closer to Bathurst, at Blayney Hospital, on March 29, 1929, before growing up in the country community of Trunkey Creek with five siblings.
Growing up Merle became a very accomplished horsewoman, particularly on the polocrosse field.
She was a member of the Blayney Polocrosse team and won many trophies at carnivals and competitions.
Before meeting Bob, Merle married a young man named Kenneth Sparke, and the couple had a son, Rodger.
Sadly, Mr Sparke died in a boating accident.
It was a little while later, in the late 1950s, when Bob and Merle's paths crossed through family friends related to Merle - after Bob returned from six years in the Australian Regular Army.
Upon his return, Bob worked as a taxi driver with his father in the Southern Highlands, and it was during this time that the couple began a long-distance courtship until their wedding in January 1962.
After getting married, the couple's Bathurst chapter began.
They moved to what became their family home for life, a humble abode in Piper Street, where they raised their three children; Rodger, Fiona and Lisa.
After moving to the area, Bob began working at the Bathurst Jail, then became a sales rep for Streets Ice Cream and also spent many years at Norman Ross.
In his later years, Bob joined forces with his neighbour Mal Wotton, and ran Chappies Takeaway - now known as Gazza's Takeaway.
The pair also ran the Keppel Street Fruit Market with their wives.
Bob and Merle loved their family, they were everything to them.
Having everyone together, laughing around the dinner table and enjoying a delicious meal prepared by Merle created beautiful memories.
And as the family grew, with their three children giving them eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, the conversations only got better.
While Merle was cooking up a storm in the kitchen, Bob was tending to his magnificent gardens.
Filled with an abundance of flowers and veggies, Bob took great pride in his gardens.
After more than 60 years together, not even death could separate the couple, who died within 24 hours of each other.
They were laid to rest together at the Maranatha Lawn Cemetery, where friends and family gathered to say their goodbyes to two amazing people.
