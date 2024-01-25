Prestigious recognition for amazing work: meet your Bathurst OAM recipients

TWO people who have made amazing contributions to Bathurst have been recognised at the highest of levels.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Tony Lewis and Roslyn Bryant are both recipients of an Order of Australia Medal for the outstanding work they have done in the Bathurst community.
Mr Lewis is being recognised for his service to sport and the community of Bathurst.
He has a combined 140 years of involvement split between basketball, Australian rules and touch football, and while he doesn't expect awards for his efforts, being listed as an OAM recipient is a huge honour.
"I probably haven't grasped yet how big an award it is going to be," Mr Lewis said.
"If you put a number on it in terms of years, it's 140 years between the three sports. I've been involved in basketball for over 50 years, Aussie rules for over 50 years and touch for 35."
Mr Lewis' love of sport began when he was only a child, and now he has spent decades helping other kids reach their potential and fall in love with the respective sports.
Meanwhile, Mrs Bryant was recognised for her service to the community through a range of roles.
But for Mrs Bryant, it wasn't just Bathurst she made an impact on, having moved around and involved herself in every community she has been part of.
While she is no longer a Bathurst resident, her contributions to the community have lived on, which is why she has been listed as an OAM recipient.
Mrs Bryant has been recognised for a range of things including her 12-year involvement with the Bathurst Lions Club, and her time with All Saints' Cathedral.
Like Mr Lewis, Mrs Bryant was very surprised when she found out she was going to receive an OAM, but also very humbled.
"I don't need rewards, I do it because I want to and I want to help people," she said.
The Order of Australia medals recognise the amazing achievements and dedication of citizens across the country each year.
Recipients are nominated for their contributions to a range of fields, including sport, academia, community, medicine and more.
There are also other prestigious awards that make up the Australia Day Honours List, including Companion of the Order (AC), Officer of the Order (AO), and Member of the Order (AM).
The recipients were announced by Governor-General David Hurley, who congratulated everyone on the honours list and thanked them for the worked they've done in their respective fields.
"Congratulations to the outstanding Australians recognised in today's honours list," he said
"Recipients have made a difference and had an impact at a local, national and/or international level.
"Individually they are inspiring, and collectively they speak to the strength of our communities."
While the OAM recipients will be celebrating their recognition, there'll be plenty on in Bathurst to keep locals entertained on the public holiday.
The Citizenship Ceremony will kick the day off at 9.30am at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, followed by a morning tea in the foyer before the Australia Day Awards Ceremony starts at 11am.
The Bathurst Aquatic Centre will have free entry from 11am to 5.30pm for everyone to cool off on what's predicted to be a very hot day.
And for those looking to venture out of town, there's events being held at Rockley, Wattle Flat and Sofala.
For more information, visit the Bathurst Regional Council website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.