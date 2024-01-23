Bowlers battle it out on the Bathurst City greens

After the sixth end skipper Chris Stafford and Robert Foster were just leading five shots to four shots over skipper Neville Townsend and Grant Brunton, who were then down six shots to 13 shots after the 12th end. But, continuing on with his good bowling from last Saturday, Neville and Grant won the next six consecutive ends to lead 16 shots to 13 shots against Chris and Robert, who then scored 6 shots to be victorious 19 shots to 16 shots over Neville and Grant, after the 21st end. This undoubtedly was the match of the day.