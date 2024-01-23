Bowlers battle it out on the Bathurst City greens

Due to the rain there were no bowls played at the Green on William on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.
On a great Summers afternoon for playing Lawn Bowls at the Greens on William, there were two visiting Bowlers, Merle Stephens from Majellan and Robert Young from the Central Coast and 24 bowlers from our City Bowling Club.
Game one:
By scoring two shots on the 5th end to level the scores at seven shots all, Skip. Ray Noonan and Ian Shaw virtually took control of the game, as they won 11 of the 16 remaining ends scoring 23 shots to seven shots to defeat skipper Denis Oxley and Phillip Murray, 30 shots to 14 shots after the 21st end.
Game two:
This was probably a game that would decide who would Cook Dinner for Saturday night. After the 8th end, Skip. Garry Hotham, Trevor Kellock and Annette McPherson were just leading eight shots to seven shots against skipper Bryan Bromfield, Merle Stephens and Barry McPherson. After the 17th End, Team Hotham were then leading 14 shots to 12 shots. By scoring 8 shots, Team Hotham were successful winning 22 shots to 12 shots against Team Bromfield after the 21st end (Bad luck Barry).
Game three:
After the sixth end skipper Chris Stafford and Robert Foster were just leading five shots to four shots over skipper Neville Townsend and Grant Brunton, who were then down six shots to 13 shots after the 12th end. But, continuing on with his good bowling from last Saturday, Neville and Grant won the next six consecutive ends to lead 16 shots to 13 shots against Chris and Robert, who then scored 6 shots to be victorious 19 shots to 16 shots over Neville and Grant, after the 21st end. This undoubtedly was the match of the day.
Game four:
Welcome back to the Greens on William to our popular bowler Joe Young and to his brother Robert, a former Bathurstian and a very welcomed regular visitor to the city. Beginning very well, skipper Ian Schofield, Robert Young and Margaret Miller led 11 shots to three shots after the seventh end over skipper Robert Bourke, Joe Young and Bruce Rich, who were just down 11 shots to 14 shots, They then staged a mighty comeback by winning the final 9 ends, scoring 13 shots to be successful winning 24 shots to 14 shots over Team Schofield after the 20th end.
Game five:
By scoring 2 shots on the 9th end, Robert Lindsay, Pat Duff and John McDonagh levelled the scores at 7 shots all with Skip. Kevin Miller, Jack Smith and Michael Hope. By scoring 12 shots to 9 shots Team Lindsay were leading 19 shots to 16 shots after the 18th end, they then scored 6 shots to win a great game of Lawn Bowls against Team Miller, 25 shots to 16 shots after the 21st end.
